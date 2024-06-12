Emergency workers rescue petrol attendant who fell into underground tank

The incident, which happened around 6 p.m, also saw a Lagos State Fire Service Search and Rescue Officer slipping into the tank during the rescue attempt.

Eyewitnesses reported that the petrol attendant was attempting to check the fuel level in the underground tank when he accidentally fell in.

The situation prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA).

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, provided a detailed account of the incident.

"Upon arrival, our response team found that one of the workers at the filling station had fallen into the underground petrol tank while trying to check the fuel level. Our team immediately initiated a rescue operation to save the individual," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The initial rescue effort was successful, and the petrol attendant was safely brought to the surface. However, the situation took a dangerous turn when one of the Search and Rescue Officers, involved in the operation, lost his footing and fell into the same underground tank. The responders quickly adapted to the new emergency and worked efficiently to rescue their colleague.

Despite the added complication, the second rescue was also successful, and both individuals were safely extracted from the underground tank. No fatalities were recorded during the incident.

Following the rescues, officials from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) were on hand to provide immediate medical attention to the victims.

The medical team worked to stabilise the petrol attendant and the rescue officer before transporting them to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for further evaluation and treatment.

The Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA have, however, been commended for their swift action and professionalism in handling the potentially deadly situation. The successful rescue operations serve as a testament to the training and dedication of Lagos State’s emergency responders.