Electrician caught with scissors, torchlight to vandalise Eko cable denies crime

News Agency Of Nigeria

The electrician was arrested by a security guard and handed over to the Police for prosecution.

Image of an electrician [PUKENA Technologies Ltd.]
The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a charge of felony. The prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29, at about 2:00 am, at Ajayi Kope, Itoga Road, Badagry, Lagos State. He alleged that the defendant attempted to vandalise and steal EKEDC cable.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was caught with scissors, a knife and a torchlight, that he wanted to use to vandalise the cable.

“The defendant was arrested by the security guard and handed over to the Police for prosecution.

“The offence contravened section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015,” he said.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail for ₦50,000 with one surety in like sum. He ruled that the surety should be community leaders and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until July 31, for mention.

