ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Elderly woman burnt to death, man escaped through window as fire razes building in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odutola explained that the remains of the elderly woman had been deposited at the morgue.

Elderly woman burnt to death, man escaped through window as fire razes building in Ogun
Elderly woman burnt to death, man escaped through window as fire razes building in Ogun

Recommended articles

SP Omolola Odutola, the command’s Spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Odutola noted that a distress call was received by the Area Commander that fire had gutted a house in the Ago ka area.

According to her, the incident occurred at 1:00 a.m., adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Around 1:00a.m, a distress call was made regarding a building on fire located at No. 28 Ifelodun Ago Ka area in Abeokuta.

” The Area Commander promptly led a team of police officers to the site while the fire service was called for assistance.

” The Ogun State Fire Service quickly responded and managed to bring the fire under control.

” Unfortunately, an elderly woman, Mariam Salako, aged 80, who lived in the building, was unable to escape and died in the fire incident.

” However, a man known as Baba Ali, whose age is not yet identified, was asleep during the fire and was rescued through the window by community members,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odutola explained that the remains of the elderly woman had been deposited at the morgue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

No casualty as fire incident recorded on Lagos Blue Line

Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

Jigawa pulls out of lawsuit challenging EFCC's legality

'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

'Nigeria not failed, but failing': Ex-INEC chair's rallying cry for patriots

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

FG to nationalise cartoon content for kids, teenagers – here’s why

Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Ogun teacher in hot water as student dies after 24 strokes of cane, 162 frog jumps

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

Presidency accuses The Guardian newspaper of inciting military against Tinubu's govt

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos

Ijaw Congress faults Tinubu for scrapping Niger Delta ministry, demands reversal

Ijaw Congress faults Tinubu for scrapping Niger Delta ministry, demands reversal

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

Pulse Sports

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Okada passenger jumps into canal to evade police arrest, dies in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

Man flees after beating, injuring his 2 children in Lagos

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal