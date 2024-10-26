Elderly woman burnt to death, man escaped through window as fire razes building in Ogun

SP Omolola Odutola, the command’s Spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

Odutola noted that a distress call was received by the Area Commander that fire had gutted a house in the Ago ka area.

According to her, the incident occurred at 1:00 a.m., adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

“Around 1:00a.m, a distress call was made regarding a building on fire located at No. 28 Ifelodun Ago Ka area in Abeokuta.

” The Area Commander promptly led a team of police officers to the site while the fire service was called for assistance.

” The Ogun State Fire Service quickly responded and managed to bring the fire under control.

” Unfortunately, an elderly woman, Mariam Salako, aged 80, who lived in the building, was unable to escape and died in the fire incident.

” However, a man known as Baba Ali, whose age is not yet identified, was asleep during the fire and was rescued through the window by community members,” she said.

