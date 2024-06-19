ADVERTISEMENT
Egg van overspeeds, crashes into truck causing severe injuries to 2 people

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egg van overspeeds, crashes into truck causing severe injuries to 2 people [The Manc]

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the agency received a distress call via its emergency toll-free number, saying there was a road accident at a Mobil filling station after Otedola Bridge inward Alausa at about 06:56 hrs.

“We responded from our command and control centre within 10 minutes.

“On arrival at the scene, it was observed that a green van, registration number MUS 919 YA, laden with crates of eggs, was involved in a head-on collision with a truck, registration number unknown.

“The van was on top speed, resulting in significant damages and injuries to the van and its occupants.

“Further investigations at the scene revealed that the van’s excessive speed reportedly led to the accident, which caused substantial damage to the frontal parts of the van and destruction of the crates of egg,” he said.

He said two adult males suffered severe injuries and no fatalities were recorded.

“The injured victims received pre-hospital care from the agency’s paramedics and LASAMBUS before being transported to the nearby hospitals for further treatment.

“The accident vehicle was recovered with the aid of a tow truck and taken to the nearest police station for safekeeping and prevention of any secondary incidents.

“The slippery contents of the broken eggs spilled on the road and the sides were flushed off by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, to further prevent secondary incidents.

“In attendance were LASEMA, the agency’s pre-hospital care teams, LASAMBUS and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” he added.

