Driver steals employer's car worth ₦2.8m, drives to Abuja in search of buyer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The employer sent the driver on an errand with instructions to bring back the car.

The police charged Amos, who resides in Mahuta, near Refinery Junction, Kaduna, with theft. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 2, in the Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the complainant, Timothy Simon, sent the defendant on an errand with instructions to bring back the car. He said instead of returning the car, the defendant stole the car and drove it to Abuja to look for a buyer for it.

“When the complainant waited for hours without seeing the defendant and could not reach him through his phone, he reported the matter at the police station.

“The defendant was arrested in Abuja with the stolen car when the buyer suspected some foul play and called the phone number he saw inside the car’s particulars,” he added.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 217 (7) of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017, which prescribed 7 7-year jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦1 million with two responsible sureties in like sum. He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government. Emmanuel adjourned the case until October 23 for a hearing.

