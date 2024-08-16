Driver gets 18 months for stealing ₦90,000 iron door, fined ₦120,000

Recommended articles
The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Amale after he pleaded guilty to the crime. The magistrate, however, gave the convict a fine of ₦20,000 or six months in prison.
He ordered him to pay compensation of ₦120,000 to the complainant and to spend one year in prison in default. The magistrate said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on July 4, at the “C” Division Police Station by Terma Raymond, the complaint.
The prosecutor said that the convict stole the door from where it was kept to an unknown place before he was caught. The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code Law.