Driver gets 18 months for stealing ₦90,000 iron door, fined ₦120,000

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Amale after he pleaded guilty to the crime. The magistrate, however, gave the convict a fine of ₦20,000 or six months in prison.

He ordered him to pay compensation of ₦120,000 to the complainant and to spend one year in prison in default. The magistrate said the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on July 4, at the “C” Division Police Station by Terma Raymond, the complaint.

