Doctor narrates how 10-year-old rape victim bled 3 days after incident

Damilare Famuyiwa

It was alleged that the victim's pants had blood stains and even the sanitary pad she wore was also soaked.

Dr. Edith Onovore, a medical expert, detailed the extent of the injuries sustained by the young girl, who was allegedly assaulted by one Samuel Olaide.

The doctor testified that the victim was brought to the hospital three days after the incident, still bleeding profusely.

A thorough examination revealed severe internal injuries, including bruising and the absence of the hymen, a clear indication of forceful penetration.

The general observation was that there was no show of pain, the hymen was missing, the sanitary pad she came with was already soaked in blood and her pants as well.

“Penetration into the vagina can cause the hymen to be missing, forcefully putting a hand into the vagina can cause bruises and the hymen missing,” the witness was quoted as saying.

The defense counsel, Mandy Asagba, questioned the doctor about the timeline of the examination, which took place three or four days after the alleged assault on April 22, 2022.

When asked about the specific injuries observed, Dr. Onovore explained that the vaginal entrance was bruised.

She emphasised that while there's no standard appearance for rape victims, the vaginal area often exhibits specific signs.

The severity of these signs, according to the doctor, could vary depending on factors like the victim's age and the duration of the assault.

In the case of the 10-year-old victim, the doctor noted significant trauma.

The victim recounted a terrifying ordeal. She stated that Olaide, a neighbour, tricked her into an abandoned building, where he forcefully gagged her and sexually assaulted her.

The incident took place on April 19, 2022, in the Epe area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government charged Olaide with unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, an offense punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The trial is currently underway before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

