ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dispatch rider confesses to stealing employer’s ₦3.5m goods, gets 18-month jail term

News Agency Of Nigeria

The magistrate said that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court from the rigours of protracted prosecution.

Dispatch rider confesses to stealing employer’s ₦3.5m goods, gets 18-month jail term (Nairametrics)
Dispatch rider confesses to stealing employer’s ₦3.5m goods, gets 18-month jail term (Nairametrics)

Recommended articles

The Senior Magistrate, Okpe Ibrahim, sentenced Sani after he pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust, cheating by personation and theft. Okpe, however, did not give the convict the option of a fine.

The magistrate said that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court from the rigours of protracted prosecution. Sani, 28, of Ruga village Wuye Abuja, had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Donatus Abah had told the court that the management of a business outfit, Hadizah’s Fabrics informed the FCT Commissioner of Police through a petition on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abah said Sani, who worked as a delivery agent with Hadiza’s Fabric was sent to deliver goods worth ₦3.5 million to a customer. He said the convict collected the goods and sold them to some unknown persons. He said the convict converted the money to his personal use and absconded.

The prosecutor told the court that the convict was later arrested and handed over to the police for proper investigation. The prosecutor further stated that during the police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and that all efforts made to recover the goods failed.

Abah said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 322, 324 and 288 of the Penal Code law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC president Ajaero returns amid controversy over police invitation

NLC president Ajaero returns amid controversy over police invitation

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China

Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China

FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

FG approves 50% electricity subsidy for public hospitals nationwide

Yobe Government debunks viral post on approval of new minimum wage as false

Yobe Government debunks viral post on approval of new minimum wage as false

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Former APC spokesman slams Bode George over Atiku's 2027 prospects

Former APC spokesman slams Bode George over Atiku's 2027 prospects

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Buhari’s ex-aide calls for strict regulation as bandits flaunt cash on TikTok

Buhari’s ex-aide calls for strict regulation as bandits flaunt cash on TikTok

Sanwo-Olu's wife passionate about drug abuse fight, calls for accurate data

Sanwo-Olu's wife passionate about drug abuse fight, calls for accurate data

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Man suspects foul play after son dies in NNPC facility

Lynch

2 students arrested for lynching spiritualist over phone theft accusation

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

Depressed 40-year-old woman sets herself on fire after husband divorces her

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways