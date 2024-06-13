DELSU student stages his kidnapping, demands ₦50m Bitcoin ransom from father

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe told newsmen on Thursday in Warri that the suspects were nabbed on Monday in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said that the duo were arrested following an intelligence-led investigation by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Abraka division, SP Fabian Ayameh. He said that the father of the suspected self-kidnapper had lodged a complaint at the Abraka division regarding the kidnap of his son.

According to him, the complainant also said that the abductors were demanding a ransom of ₦50 million in Bitcoin. He said that the complainant also sent to the police, a video of his son tied and being tortured.

“Following complaints received from the father of one Nelson Eserada at Abraka Division, that his son was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding for a ransom of ₦50 million in Bitcoin, the DPO Ayameh swiftly embarked on a technical intelligence-led investigation.

“On June 10, 2024, one Jerry Lawrence was arrested in connection with the crime,” he said.

Edafe said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Lawrence allegedly conspired with the suspected self-kidnapper to commit the crime. He said that the supposed kidnap victim was a 400-level student of Delta University (DELSU), Abraka.