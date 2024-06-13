ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

DELSU student stages his kidnapping, demands ₦50m Bitcoin ransom from father

News Agency Of Nigeria

Investigation reveals that the accomplice allegedly conspired with the suspected self-kidnapper to commit the crime.

DELSU student stages his kidnapping, demands ₦50m Bitcoin ransom from father [Businessday NG]
DELSU student stages his kidnapping, demands ₦50m Bitcoin ransom from father [Businessday NG]

Recommended articles

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe told newsmen on Thursday in Warri that the suspects were nabbed on Monday in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Edafe said that the duo were arrested following an intelligence-led investigation by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Abraka division, SP Fabian Ayameh. He said that the father of the suspected self-kidnapper had lodged a complaint at the Abraka division regarding the kidnap of his son.

According to him, the complainant also said that the abductors were demanding a ransom of ₦50 million in Bitcoin. He said that the complainant also sent to the police, a video of his son tied and being tortured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following complaints received from the father of one Nelson Eserada at Abraka Division, that his son was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding for a ransom of ₦50 million in Bitcoin, the DPO Ayameh swiftly embarked on a technical intelligence-led investigation.

“On June 10, 2024, one Jerry Lawrence was arrested in connection with the crime,” he said.

Edafe said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Lawrence allegedly conspired with the suspected self-kidnapper to commit the crime. He said that the supposed kidnap victim was a 400-level student of Delta University (DELSU), Abraka.

The police spokesman said that the father of the suspected self-kidnapper had already paid a sum of ₦5.2 million ransom through a Bitcoin account belonging to Lawrence. He said that the suspects were in police custody adding that investigation in the matter was ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

Nigeria’s creative industry a goldmine - Lai Mohammed

Nigeria’s creative industry a goldmine - Lai Mohammed

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

Okoli's trial on Erisco Foods criticism delayed, judge on official duty

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

Tinubu set to receive bill proposing return to regional govt on Friday

UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

UK-based Imo group sponsors 125 students for 2024 Junior WAEC exams

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

In 72 hours, Lagos State battles cholera outbreak, 60 hospitalised, 5 dead

In 72 hours, Lagos State battles cholera outbreak, 60 hospitalised, 5 dead

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businessman sentence to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking 7.50kg of hemp

Businessman conceals 7.50 kg hemp in nylon bag disguised with crayfish, bitter leaf

File photo

Ghanaian businessman found dead in hotel during South Korea-Africa summit

The suspect would be charged to court after investigation [Tribune Online]

Ex-convict lands in police net for parading himself as soldier

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Ikoyi prison 'to know if she is alright' [Instagram|:@wf_jamesbrown]

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Kirikiri prison 'to know if she is alright'