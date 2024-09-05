Daughter of missing Kano Customs officer demands answers from service

Abubakar was said to have gone missing after travelling to Lagos State to sit for a promotional examination.

In an interview, Zeenat revealed her ongoing struggle to obtain clear information from the NCS regarding the circumstances of her father’s disappearance.

Despite numerous attempts, she has been unable to get a definitive response from the customs authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maliki, who was stationed in Kano State, travelled to Lagos for the exam. Zeenat last communicated with him on the morning of the exam day when he informed her that he was about to enter the examination hall.

After their conversation, she attempted to reach him several times, but his phone line was either busy or unreachable, leading her to believe he was still occupied with the exam.

Zeenat recounted that her attempts to contact her father continued without success, causing growing concern and panic within the family.

She reported the matter to the Kano State Customs office, where she was assured that an investigation was underway.

She said she filed a report with the Sokoto State Police Division, where efforts to track her father’s phone led them to the examination center in Ikorodu.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained, “When we traced his phone, it was answered by someone who claimed they had found the phone at the examination hall. I was informed that he had left his phone there.”

Zeenat further revealed that a subsequent investigation uncovered a transaction from her father’s account at a POS outlet days after he became unreachable.

Despite reaching out to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zeenat reported no response.

“When I initially contacted the Commissioner, I was told to call back, but I have not received any follow-up,” she said.

Zeenat, who is also dealing with the stress of her own examinations, pleaded with the NCS to take immediate action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My father has dedicated nearly 30 years to serving the Customs, and it feels like his case is being handled with indifference,” she said. “We are deeply traumatised by this situation. We need answers about his whereabouts, and this uncertainty is severely affecting my ability to concentrate on my exams.”