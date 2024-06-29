ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dark Friday in Kano as trailer kills 14 worshippers after Jumat prayer

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Kano FRSC said the driver of the trailer fled the scene after the incident.

Dark Friday in Kano as trailer kills 14 worshippers after Jumat prayer [NAN]
Dark Friday in Kano as trailer kills 14 worshippers after Jumat prayer [NAN]

Recommended articles

The incident reportedly happened shortly after the conclusion of the Jumat prayer around 1.50 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the trailer with registration number MKA 537 XN coming from Kaduna lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers and killed 14 of them.

A statement signed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Relations Officer, Kano Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran, said nine of the victims were buried immediately after the incident, while those injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receiving a distress call, the FRSC swiftly dispatched personnel to the scene alongside other security agencies to initiate rescue operations and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, Labaran stated.

The FRSC spokesman also disclosed that the driver of the trailer fled the scene after the incident.

“We received a distress call at about 01:50 p.m. on June 28, 2024, On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the accident.

“The FRSC is committed to road safety and urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies,” the statement said.

Labaran quoted the Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, as condoling the families of the deceased and emphasised the corps' commitment to road safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi also urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I know I'm old - Biden acknowledges bad debate performance; vows to beat Trump

I know I'm old - Biden acknowledges bad debate performance; vows to beat Trump

FRSC threatens to withdraw licences of recalcitrant drivers

FRSC threatens to withdraw licences of recalcitrant drivers

We stand with the Sultan - Miyetti Allah sends message to Sokoto govt

We stand with the Sultan - Miyetti Allah sends message to Sokoto govt

You should be ashamed of Labour Party's performance in Abia - PDP tells Obi

You should be ashamed of Labour Party's performance in Abia - PDP tells Obi

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I won't demolish your mosque - Adeleke assures Ijesa Muslims

I won't demolish your mosque - Adeleke assures Ijesa Muslims

This is blatant ignorance - Labour blasts governors over minimum wage demand

This is blatant ignorance - Labour blasts governors over minimum wage demand

I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

I told him I'm in charge here - Sani recalls how he saved OBJ from Kirikiri inmates

Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Shettima seeks enabling business environment for innovation, productivity

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness, she pleads to stay

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl

Driver bags life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl