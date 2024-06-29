Dark Friday in Kano as trailer kills 14 worshippers after Jumat prayer

The incident reportedly happened shortly after the conclusion of the Jumat prayer around 1.50 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the trailer with registration number MKA 537 XN coming from Kaduna lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded Friday prayers and killed 14 of them.

A statement signed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Relations Officer, Kano Sector Command, Abdullahi Labaran, said nine of the victims were buried immediately after the incident, while those injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving a distress call, the FRSC swiftly dispatched personnel to the scene alongside other security agencies to initiate rescue operations and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured, Labaran stated.

The FRSC spokesman also disclosed that the driver of the trailer fled the scene after the incident.

“We received a distress call at about 01:50 p.m. on June 28, 2024, On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the accident.

“The FRSC is committed to road safety and urges all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies,” the statement said.

Labaran quoted the Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi, as condoling the families of the deceased and emphasised the corps' commitment to road safety.

