Customer slaughters sex worker for ritual in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The customer confessed to assisting in the killing of the sex worker, saying he paid her ₦3,000 for her overnight service.

He promised to give her ₦3,000 to spend the night with him (Image used for illustrative purposes) [247Ureports]
He promised to give her ₦3,000 to spend the night with him (Image used for illustrative purposes) [247Ureports]

It was gathered that the sex worker was killed for ritual purposes in the Ifo area of Ogun State.

The police in Ogun has, however, arrested the suspect, who was identified as Raman Akande.

In a confession statement to the police, Akande said he and two other persons murdered the victim.

According to him, one of his accomplices, Ifa promised to reward him with ₦100,000 should he participate in the ritual process.

He said following the agreement, he went and engaged the services of the victim with an agreement to pay her ₦3,000 if she slept at his place overnight, which the victim obliged.

Akande narrated in Yoruba (now translated) that after she had gone with him to his home, he engaged the services of one of his friends identified as Ijebu in carrying out the killing.

He narrated further, “It was Ijebu who hit her with a wood on the head, and she collapsed. After she collapsed, I dragged her inside. I was the one who held her legs while Ijebu held her hands before Ifa slaughtered her.

“After Ifa had slaughtered her, he used a calabash to collect her blood. I agreed to participate in the process because Ifa promised to pay me ₦100,000.

“The lady is not my girlfriend but a commercial sex worker that I have always engaged in her services with in the past. I usually paid her 1,000 before, but I promised to pay her ₦3,000 when I went to pick her up.”

Punch reports that a senior police officer privy to the incident but not authorised to speak with the media confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

