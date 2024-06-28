Customer slaughters sex worker for ritual in Ogun

It was gathered that the sex worker was killed for ritual purposes in the Ifo area of Ogun State.

The police in Ogun has, however, arrested the suspect, who was identified as Raman Akande.

In a confession statement to the police, Akande said he and two other persons murdered the victim.

According to him, one of his accomplices, Ifa promised to reward him with ₦100,000 should he participate in the ritual process.

He said following the agreement, he went and engaged the services of the victim with an agreement to pay her ₦3,000 if she slept at his place overnight, which the victim obliged.

Akande narrated in Yoruba (now translated) that after she had gone with him to his home, he engaged the services of one of his friends identified as Ijebu in carrying out the killing.

He narrated further, “It was Ijebu who hit her with a wood on the head, and she collapsed. After she collapsed, I dragged her inside. I was the one who held her legs while Ijebu held her hands before Ifa slaughtered her.

“After Ifa had slaughtered her, he used a calabash to collect her blood. I agreed to participate in the process because Ifa promised to pay me ₦100,000.

“The lady is not my girlfriend but a commercial sex worker that I have always engaged in her services with in the past. I usually paid her ₦1,000 before, but I promised to pay her ₦3,000 when I went to pick her up.”