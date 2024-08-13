ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court discharges 2 men accused of ₦16m theft after victim strangely withdraws case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 2 men broke into the company’s store and stole 32 submersible solar water pumps, valued at ₦16 million, sometime in December 2023.

Court discharges 2 men accused of ₦16m theft after victim withdraws case (TheNation)
Court discharges 2 men accused of ₦16m theft after victim withdraws case (TheNation)

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Nneaka Lesley, discharged the defendants following the application of the prosecuting counsel, John Okpa, to withdraw the case. Lesley consequently withdrew the First Information Report (FIR) and struck out the matter.

The prosecuting counsel had earlier applied to the court to strike out the matter, saying the complainant, Olofu Adejo, wanted to discontinue the case. He said the parties had agreed to resolve the matter and cited Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the withdrawal, the prosecution had said the complainant, a staff of Green Agriculture West African Limited Company, Ushafa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Police Area Command, Kubwa, Abuja on January 31. He alleged that the defendants broke into the said company’s store and stole 32 submersible solar water pumps, valued at ₦16 million, sometime in December 2023.

Okpa said that during the police investigation, 28 pieces of the said pumps were recovered, adding that the offence contravened Sections 97, 349 and 287 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our job is to provide student loan - NELFUND warns against fake visa sponsorship

Our job is to provide student loan - NELFUND warns against fake visa sponsorship

FG approves Sokoto-Badagry super highway, 63 dam projects

FG approves Sokoto-Badagry super highway, 63 dam projects

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

Tinubu signs bill to increase salaries and benefits for judicial officers

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

16 killed, 17 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

UNESCO, Nigeria Police unite to empower youth for national security

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Governor Makinde approves hazard & shift allowances for fire service staff

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Groups call for increased funding as Tuberculosis cases rise in Anambra

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Kaduna residents lament spike in transport fares as fuel hits ₦950 per litre

Pulse Sports

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court