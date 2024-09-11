Computer instructor attempt to kill father with axe, vandalise vehicle worth ₦50k

The police charged Abayomi, who resides on Jeremiah Oseni Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja with criminal intimidation and mischief. The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that on August 2 the defendant allegedly entered his father’s apartment, Bello Samson with an axe and kitchen knife to kill him.

Yakubu said that Samson was rescued by a neighbour and in the process, the defendant allegedly destroyed his father’s vehicle windshield valued at ₦50,000. He said that during the police investigation, the defendant allegedly confessed to having used a stick to commit the act.

He claimed that the axe and knife used act was recovered from the defendant. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Sections 397 and 327 Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.