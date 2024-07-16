RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Comedians, pastors face jail time over bishops’ attire

Samson Waswa

The Church of Uganda will soon start pursuing and causing the arrest of people who misuse garments and vestments worn by its clergy.

The Anglican Church announced on Monday it had officially registered and trademarked all of its bishops' vestments with the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau (URSB), effectively making them off-limits for members of the public.

Addressing the press in Kampala, South Ankole Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe said the move was aimed at groups of people who misuse this attire.

These, the bishops said, include among others, comedians, musicians and some pastors.

We have so many cases; if you want to know, go out on a Sunday, you will find many people abusing this attire,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

This has to do with intellectual property. Previously, there was no law prohibiting this, but now we have a basis,” he said.

Counsel Nathan Ahimbisibwe, the Church of Uganda lawyer said they decided to send out a warning first, before arrests can commence.

Because we are a church, we don't want to start arresting people randomly without forewarning. We wish to inform you that this is our attire so that once you are arrested, you will have no defence,” he said.

We have constituted a committed of chancellors who will handle the infringement process."

Those who wish to use bishops' vestments for artistic work, will be required seek permission from the Church of Uganda Secretary.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

