Comedians, pastors face jail time over bishops’ attire

The Anglican Church announced on Monday it had officially registered and trademarked all of its bishops' vestments with the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau (URSB), effectively making them off-limits for members of the public.

pulse uganda

Addressing the press in Kampala, South Ankole Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe said the move was aimed at groups of people who misuse this attire.

These, the bishops said, include among others, comedians, musicians and some pastors.

“We have so many cases; if you want to know, go out on a Sunday, you will find many people abusing this attire,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

“This has to do with intellectual property. Previously, there was no law prohibiting this, but now we have a basis,” he said.

Forewarning

Counsel Nathan Ahimbisibwe, the Church of Uganda lawyer said they decided to send out a warning first, before arrests can commence.

“Because we are a church, we don't want to start arresting people randomly without forewarning. We wish to inform you that this is our attire so that once you are arrested, you will have no defence,” he said.

“We have constituted a committed of chancellors who will handle the infringement process."