Cleaner finds US-based businessman dead in Lagos hotel room

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man was found dead three days after checking into his hotel room in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

His body has been taken to a morgue for an autopsy [PG web]
Izuchukwu, who resided in Texas, USA, had returned to Nigeria for business purposes when he passed away on June 9, 2024.

The 62-year-old had been staying at the hotel since June 6, 2024.

According to a source who requested anonymity, a hotel cleaner found Izuchukwu's lifeless body on the floor of his room while attempting to clean it.

The hotel management was promptly informed, and the Chief Security Officer (CSO) reported the incident to the police.

The source stated, "Izuchukwu was a guest at the hotel since June 6, 2024, and was discovered dead on June 9, 2024, at around 7 pm by a cleaner. The hotel's Assistant Chief Security Officer reported the death to the police. A doctor was called to examine him and confirmed his death."

Before his untimely demise, Izuchukwu was known for his role as President of Bits and Drilling Tools, a division of Schlumberger, where he contributed to the development of advanced drilling technologies in the oil and gas industry.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed that an investigation is underway.

He stated, "Izuchukwu was found lifeless in the hotel room. A doctor confirmed his death, and his body has been taken to a morgue in Ikeja for an autopsy. The command has started an investigation into the matter."

The police spokesperson maintained that the cause of the man’s death would be unravelled.

