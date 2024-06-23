ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Christ Embassy Church in Lagos catches fire on Sunday morning

Nurudeen Shotayo

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service were having a hard time containing the raging fire.

Christ Embassy Headquarters in Lagos catches fire on Sunday morning [Twitter:@bigwig_austin]
The incident was revealed in multiple videos from the scene circulated on the social media platform, X.

The branch, named Christ Embassy Lagos Virtual Zone CELVZ and pastored by Kehinde Kudehinbu, just won the best church award of the year at the ongoing 2023/2024 International Cell Leaders' Conference (ICLC) 2024.

Smokes can be seen billowing from the top of the sprawling white-painted edifice as residents watched on in panic.

In some of the clips, a truck belonging to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service stood by the side of the building with a fireman trying frantically to quench the inferno.

However, his solitary effort turned futile as the water gushing out from his fighting instrument could barely reach the fire spot.

"Serious fire is raging, and men of the Lagos State Fire Service are working hard to put it off. Thank God service hasn't commenced fully," an X user Chief_Augustin1 wrote.

A member of the Church who spoke to this reporter on the condition of anonymity said the fire started early in the morning as congregants were beginning to arrive for service.

The source said they had initially thought it was something they could handle but later called the Alausa Fire Service station for assistance after it became serious.

"It started in the early hours of the morning. They thought it was gonna be something they could handle until it became so serious that the Alausa fire service guys had to come to quench it," the anonymous member said.

However, the anonymous member couldn't ascertain the cause of the fire incident but they suspected that it started from the pastor's entrance which is close to the choir stand.

Following the incident, congregants were moved to the Cornerstone Auditorium within the same church premises where they streamed the ICLC with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome from the Asese campground in Ogun State.

The church has yet to make any official statement regarding the incident as of the time of filling this report.

