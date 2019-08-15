Adele Chika of Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt and Ojuba, Mezisashe Shalom of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja came second and third respectively.

For the 6th edition, PZ Cussons decided to make the competition bigger and better by adopting a regional approach. For the first time this year, the competition went pan Nigeria with three examination hubs, one each in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. The competition is sponsored by PZ Cussons’ flagship toilet Soap brand – Premier Toilet soap.

The top six finalists were: Ojuba Mezisashe Shalom, Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja; Andrew, Ulan Sylvia, Premiere Academy, Abuja; Ugboma, David Rex, Makun High School, Sagamu; Aderibigbe Eniola Peace, Babcock University High School; Adele, Chika, Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, Port Harcourt; and Ndidi, Christabel Chukwufumnanya, Demonstration Staff Secondary School, Asaba.

Also worthy to note, the sixth edition was the first time three females qualified for the finals. And for the first time a female, Ojuba, Mezisashe Shalom, of Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja scored the highest during the practical stage and was amongst the top three finalists.

The top three winners received cash prizes of N1,000,000, N750,000, and N500,000 respectively, laptops and a year’s supply of Premier toilet soap. Additional prizes of laboratory equipment were given to each winners’ school. The 4th, 5th and 6th place finalists also went home with consolation prizes.

Teachers of the top three finalists were not left out, as they each received cash prizes of N250, 000.00, N150,000 and N100,000.00 as well as a year’s supply of Premier Toilet Soap.

The event which took place at the Loveworld studios on July 30, 2019 was well attended by representatives of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Chemistry Society of Nigeria (CSN), Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON), members of the press and other stakeholders in the educational sector.

Over 7500 students competed in the first stage of the competition in an online CBT quiz across Nigeria. Top 600 candidates qualified for a controlled CBT - 200 from each region - Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos. Thirteen candidates qualified from each region to sit for a practical exam at the third phase of the competition.

“The overall objective is to continue to make PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge the No. 1 platform that supports the learning of Chemistry in Secondary Schools across Nigeria”, said Charles Nnochiri, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer, PZ Cussons Nigeria

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge is Nigeria’s number one pure science competition and is an initiative of the PZ Cussons Foundation. The competition is sponsored by PZ Cussons’ flagship toilet Soap brand – Premier Toilet soap.

This is a featured Post.