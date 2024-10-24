ADVERTISEMENT
Canadian lady jailed in Nigeria for trafficking hard drugs

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 41-year-old lady was intercepted at Lagos airport while she was trying to gain entrance into the country with 35.20 KG of ‘Canadian Loud’.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Dehinde Dipeolu, also included an option for a ₦100 million fine on two counts brought by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Munju entered a guilty plea during her arraignment, where the NDLEA's prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim, outlined the charges.

He revealed that the offense took place on October 3, 2024, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, where Munju was intercepted during passenger clearance on a KLM flight.

Ibrahim explained that her actions violated Section 20 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act.

Following her admission of guilt, the prosecution presented evidence and called a witness to substantiate the claims against her.

Defense counsel Benson Ndakara, accompanied by colleagues, appealed for leniency, emphasising Munju's remorse and her decision to plead guilty promptly. They argued that she had been deceived into trafficking drugs and had no connections in Nigeria, having traveled there for the first time.

Justice Dipeolu acknowledged the defense’s arguments but ultimately sentenced Munju to six years on one count and five years on another, with the possibility of a fine of ₦50 million for each count, to be served concurrently.

Munju was apprehended after customs officials discovered 74 parcels of the drug concealed in her luggage.

During interrogation, she claimed she was lured into the scheme via an online platform, promising her 10,000 Canadian dollars for delivering the drugs to Lagos, which she needed to fund her Master's degree studies in Canada.

