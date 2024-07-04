ADVERTISEMENT
Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt

News Agency Of Nigeria

In November 2023, the accused bought palm oil worth ₦1.2m from palm oil seller and promised to pay in instalments for four months.

Businesswoman beats palm oil seller for demanding ₦1.2m debt [Africa Is a Country]

The defendant, who resides in Narayi Kaduna, is standing trial on a three-count bordering on obtaining under false pretences, stealing and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the complainant, Blessing Njoku of High Cost Narayi Kaduna, reported the matter at the Police Station on July 1.

According to Leo, sometime in November 2023, the accused bought palm oil worth ₦1.2m from Njoku and promised to pay in instalments for four months.

The prosecutor said the accused however reneged on the agreement and resorted to violence when Njoku demanded her money. He said the offences contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Emmanuel directed that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must also show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the matter until August 6, for a hearing.

