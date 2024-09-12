ADVERTISEMENT
Brake failure claims life of girl-child, injures 6 others in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of seven people comprising a male adult, three female adults, and three female children were involved in the crash.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Joyce Alexander, who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Awka, said the accident occurred on Wednesday.

Alexander said that the accident's probable cause was brake failure and loss of control. She said that the crash involved an identified driver, Eze Uchechukwu with a commercial Toyota Sienna with registration number NEN588YX, belonging to Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS).

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Toyota Sienna failed to brake, rammed into Oye-agu market and crashed into traders.

“A total of seven people comprising a male adult, three female adults, and three female children were involved in the crash.

“One female child was killed. One male adult, three female adults and 2 female children sustained some degree of injuries.

“Before the arrival of FRSC personnel, the injured victims had been taken to Urban Hospital and Maternity for medical attention, while the dead victim was deposited at the morgue.

“The FRSC team visited the hospital where the victims were taken to for medical attention to ascertain the condition of the injured victims,” she said.

While condoling the families of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to always service their vehicles regularly and comply with minimum safety standards before using the road. She also warned market women to stop displaying or selling their wares by the roadside.

“Drive to save your life and the lives of others on the road,” she stated.

