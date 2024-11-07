ADVERTISEMENT
Bayelsa police recovers extorted ₦10m, arrests erring officers

Damilare Famuyiwa

After recovering the extorted money, the erring policemen are now facing departmental disciplinary action for their misconduct.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and the officers have been detained since Wednesday, October 30.

The police command, however, refuted claims made by human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who had attributed the recovery of the funds to his efforts.

The command clarified that the investigation and recovery were initiated by the newly appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Adebola Hamzat upon assuming office on Monday, October 21, 2024.

The AIG swiftly ordered the Zonal X-Squad to investigate the matter, which resulted in the recovery of the extorted money and the detention of the erring officers.

The police command emphasised that AIG Hamzat is committed to upholding high standards of integrity and professionalism within the force. As outlined by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, he has implemented a zero-tolerance policy for corruption and indiscipline.

The command further clarified that Gwamnishu and his associates were invited for questioning on October 30 but failed to respond until November 5. When they finally arrived at the command headquarters, Gwamnishu's behaviour was described as disrespectful and disruptive.

Despite the activist's claims, the police command maintains that the recovery of the extorted funds was a result of its investigations and the swift action taken by the new AIG.

The command remains committed to addressing issues of police misconduct and ensuring public trust.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

