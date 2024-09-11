Bauchi woman, 4 others land in police net over stolen keke napeps

The arrests were disclosed by Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, representing the State Commissioner of Police Auwal Mohammed. According to Wakil, Ibrahim, also known as Ummi, played a central role in the illicit operation.

"Maryam Ibrahim has been implicated in the receipt and sale of approximately seven stolen tricycles within Bauchi State," he said.

The other suspects arrested alongside Ibrahim include Adamu Sale, 30, known as Brother; Umar Ibrahim, 31, referred to as Baba Luti; Nasiru Usman, 29; and Nasiru Musa Umar, 27, also called Nass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police operation, which was based on credible intelligence, led to the recovery of seven tricycles, commonly referred to as Keke Napep. "This successful operation was made possible through the diligent efforts of our State Intelligence Department and the valuable information provided by the community," Wakil noted.

Wakil emphasised the severity of the crime, stating, “Engaging in the handling of stolen property is a serious offense under Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act. Those found guilty could face imprisonment for up to 14 years.”

He further appreciated the community's support, saying, “We are grateful for the cooperation and information provided by local residents, which played a crucial role in the apprehension of these suspects.”