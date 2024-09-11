ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Bauchi woman, 4 others land in police net over stolen keke napeps

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was said to have received the stolen keke napeps from Kano State, and later sold it to Bauchi.

Keke napeps
Keke napeps

Recommended articles

The arrests were disclosed by Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, representing the State Commissioner of Police Auwal Mohammed. According to Wakil, Ibrahim, also known as Ummi, played a central role in the illicit operation.

"Maryam Ibrahim has been implicated in the receipt and sale of approximately seven stolen tricycles within Bauchi State," he said.

The other suspects arrested alongside Ibrahim include Adamu Sale, 30, known as Brother; Umar Ibrahim, 31, referred to as Baba Luti; Nasiru Usman, 29; and Nasiru Musa Umar, 27, also called Nass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police operation, which was based on credible intelligence, led to the recovery of seven tricycles, commonly referred to as Keke Napep. "This successful operation was made possible through the diligent efforts of our State Intelligence Department and the valuable information provided by the community," Wakil noted.

Wakil emphasised the severity of the crime, stating, “Engaging in the handling of stolen property is a serious offense under Section 427 of the Criminal Code Act. Those found guilty could face imprisonment for up to 14 years.”

He further appreciated the community's support, saying, “We are grateful for the cooperation and information provided by local residents, which played a crucial role in the apprehension of these suspects.”

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover any additional details related to the criminal activities.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Land dispute between 2 Anambra communities claims 3 lives, including an orphan

Land dispute between 2 Anambra communities claims 3 lives, including an orphan

Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

I was being fed only twice daily - Osun boy who ran away from guardian’s house

The missing Customs officer, Abubakar Maliki [Punch]

Daughter of missing Kano Customs officer demands answers from service

The victim, Idowu Christianah (left) and the suspect, Adeleye Ayomide (right) [Gistreel]

OOU student kidnaps lady friend, kills her after collecting ransom

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver