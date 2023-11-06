Army prevents Monday morning suicide as troops rescue woman from Lagos Lagoon

The incident, which occurred near the 81 Division Officers’ Mess in Marina Lagos, was confirmed in a statement released by Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, on Monday, November 06, 2023.

According to the statement, the woman, identified as Mrs Francesca Spark, had attempted to take her own life by plunging into the Lagos Lagoon.

The soldiers of the 65 Battalion NA, deployed at the Officers’ Mess, quickly utilised their military riverine skills and ingenuity to rescue her from the perilous situation.

After the rescue, Mrs Spark received immediate first aid and was stabilised by the battalion medical team.

Upon stabilising Spark, the soldiers contacted her family and handed her over to her husband, Mr Spark Oghene Ovie, who resides in Awoyaya, Lagos.

Major General Muhammed Usman, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 81 Division NA, praised the soldiers for their gallantry and efficient response during the critical situation.

He expressed satisfaction that the soldiers applied their training in disaster management to save the life of a fellow citizen.