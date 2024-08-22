ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra woman brutalises 13-year-old nephew with hot iron

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman said she brutalised her nephew for stealing from her.

The woman has been handed over to the police [Punch]

The incident occurred in Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, and sparked widespread outrage after it was shared on social media.

Authorities, in collaboration with the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, quickly apprehended Nzekwe following the viral post.

During questioning, Nzekwe reportedly admitted to disciplining her nephew after accusing him of stealing from her.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, in her reaction, condemned the act.

Her Media Aide, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, confirmed the arrest in a statement addressed to members of the public, emphasising that justice will be pursued in the matter.

The incident that went viral on social media was brought to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, while the arrest was made the following day.

“The perpetrator, Nzekwe, a native of Ezinifite in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state, said she only disciplined her nephew after he stole from her.

“According to the perpetrator, the weapon used in inflicting the injury on the 13-year-old was a well-heated laundry iron, after which she locked him up at home without any proper medication and attention,” the statement read in part.

Following the rescue of the boy, a visibly angry Obinabo assured the public that justice would be served.

She maintained her commitment to protecting vulnerable children and issued a stern warning to anyone considering similar actions, stating that such behaviour would not be tolerated in Anambra State.

Obinabo stressed that offenders would face the full force of the law, highlighting the government's zero-tolerance policy towards child abuse.

As part of the ongoing process, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

