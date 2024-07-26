ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Agric Minister ensures transparent food distribution amid hardship

Segun Adeyemi

The Minister was lauded for his commitment to enhancing food security and nutrition by ensuring equitable distribution of agricultural resources.

A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]
A view from Wuse Bazaar (Fruit Market) in Abuja, Nigeria on February 18, 2024. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The commendation came from the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities' Rights Agenda, the South East Revival Coalition, and Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change.

The conference was addressed by key figures from these organisations, including Mallam Yusuf Khalifa, National Coordinator of the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities' Rights Agenda; Dr Eberechi Okonkwo, Convener of the South East Revival Coalition; and Comrade Olajide Olumide Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change.

"The transparency in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs across the country under Kyari's stewardship is unprecedented," the coalition declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

They lauded Kyari's commitment to enhancing food security and nutrition by ensuring equitable distribution of agricultural resources.

Senator Kyari's leadership has been described as "patriotic" and "nationalistic," with the coalition noting that his efforts have eradicated marginalisation in allocating farming inputs.

"His exceptional leadership has made the issue of marginalisation in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs a thing of the past," they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition highlighted Kyari's impact on rural farmers, particularly women and youth, who have seen increased access to government-distributed supplies.

They urged beneficiaries to utilise the supplies effectively to support the government's agricultural initiatives.

The organisations called on Kyari to continue his visionary leadership, which they believe has significantly progressed the agricultural sector.

"We remain committed to working alongside the Minister to strengthen the agricultural sector and achieve a prosperous, food-secure, and environmentally sustainable Nigeria," the CBOs concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Famous lawyer writes IGP to notify him of planned protest, requests police presence

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Keyamo commended for improved aviation sector reforms

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah bolsters APC Anambra with ₦71m

Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

Federal Government reports oil revenue growth from 11% to 30% in H1 2024

Federal Government reports oil revenue growth from 11% to 30% in H1 2024

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

Lawmakers to remove federal universities from Band A power tariff to cut costs

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

LP crisis thickens as 2014 execs demand 'consent' judgement implementation

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

No allowances slash, just adjustments - FG denies students allowance cut reports

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Bomb explodes at popular livestock market in Yobe

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 security guards get 90 months for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries

3 security guards get 90 months jail term for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries

Many people believe the confession was staged [Soaring Generation TV]

Drama in church as food vendor confesses to snatching banker from wife

NiMet predicts 3-day thundery, rainy weather conditions from Sunday

NiMet predicts 3-day thundery, rainy weather conditions from Sunday

2 men extract dead woman's body and cut off left breast, Court adjourns case [Tumblr]

2 men extract dead woman's body and cut off left breast, court adjourns case