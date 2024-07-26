Agric Minister ensures transparent food distribution amid hardship

The commendation came from the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities' Rights Agenda, the South East Revival Coalition, and Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change.

The conference was addressed by key figures from these organisations, including Mallam Yusuf Khalifa, National Coordinator of the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities' Rights Agenda; Dr Eberechi Okonkwo, Convener of the South East Revival Coalition; and Comrade Olajide Olumide Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of Progressive Yoruba Youth for Change.

"The transparency in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs across the country under Kyari's stewardship is unprecedented," the coalition declared.

Improvement in food security

They lauded Kyari's commitment to enhancing food security and nutrition by ensuring equitable distribution of agricultural resources.

Senator Kyari's leadership has been described as "patriotic" and "nationalistic," with the coalition noting that his efforts have eradicated marginalisation in allocating farming inputs.

"His exceptional leadership has made the issue of marginalisation in the distribution of food, fertilisers and other farming inputs a thing of the past," they added.

Access to government-distributed supplies

The coalition highlighted Kyari's impact on rural farmers, particularly women and youth, who have seen increased access to government-distributed supplies.

They urged beneficiaries to utilise the supplies effectively to support the government's agricultural initiatives.

The organisations called on Kyari to continue his visionary leadership, which they believe has significantly progressed the agricultural sector.