As acute water shortages place organizations, societies and economies in danger, water tanks assume an indispensable part of water continuity solutions.

Organizations and industry depend on water. Truth be told, each business relies upon water whether they are a multi-million undertaking or a little café. A water tank implies that one can keep on running productively even if the water runs dry.

As a main water tank maker in Africa, Abeco Tanks has a long history in Nigeria and has been providing steel water tanks in the region since the 1980s.

Its high-grade water tanks are utilised for an assortment of substances from potable water, fire water, dry goods, and even hazardous fluids.

With blue chip customers, for example, BP, JP Morgan, Shell, GlaxoSmithKline, Investec and more, Abeco has mastered the manufacturing of high caliber steel tanks for an assortment of uses all through Africa and the Middle East.

These uses include in farming, hospitals, schools, businesses, manufacturing plants communities and more. Abeco has gained notoriety as a pioneer and champion of water storage solutions on the continent.

While COVID-19 damaged many businesses around the world, Abeco has remained steady in the market through strong leadership, financial stability and a sustainable business model.

As the USAID E-WASH project in Nigeria aims to provide piped water to around three million people between 2018 and 2022, to help improve the health and hygiene of communities, water tanks also fulfil a vital role.

Water tanks have risen as a fundamental way to provide clean water to public and private entities so they can continue to work effectively in the midst of a water interruption.

Choosing a water tank company

Choosing a water tank company that will meet your unique needs and provide a customised solution, requires careful thought and selection.

Mannie Jnr. Ramos, Chief Operating Officer of Abeco Tanks outlines the most significant elements to consider while choosing a water tank provider:

Invest for the long-term

Buying a water tank is a long-term investment and giving thought to the life span of the product as well as the tank supplier, is imperative. Not only to ensure that the right solution for the application is selected, but that the supplier will be around for the long haul.

Abeco has a 30-year history in Nigeria for delivering high quality steel water storage products capable of holding up to 50 million litres of water.

Its precision engineering, on-the-ground understanding and excellent advice has taken the organization to in excess of 30 countries and the brand is trusted all through Africa.

Abeco’s manufacturing process ensures that its tanks are very strong and therefore have a long lifespan with little maintenance. They are perfect for storing clean water that is required for drinking, agriculture and industrial water supply.

They also have a strong smooth inner and outer surface so that no algae and bacteria can grow inside, and they do not corrode like plastic water tanks or crack like concrete ones.

Water tank advice and consultation

While engaging in Africa, Abeco frequently discovered circumstances where water tanks were installed but they did not address the issues of the purchasing entity or community.

What's more, a water tank supplier is picked dependent on cost alone, not life span of the product, consequently the water tank is not the correct fit for the application.

For instance, a plastic water tank may be less expensive for installation say at a school, however it does degrade over time especially where placed in full sunlight and be ripe for algae growth which makes it unsafe for drinking.

It is important to select a provider that has the knowledge to help choose the correct water tank solution, and the resources to ensure the tanks are installed by a professional team.

The right water tank for the space

Often times the area where the tank needs to be installed and the shape and size of a standard tank is incongruent. Therefore, it is important to find a provider that is able to create different tank shapes and sizes, while still ensuring high quality.

Because of Abeco’s unique engineering technology, they are able to develop any size tank from rectangular water tanks, round, elevated, U-shaped, L shaped or odd shaped to custom water tanks, powder coated and fire tanks.

In conclusion, Abeco’s strong heritage in Africa and Nigeria makes it the perfect partner for the region. This combined with its quality manufacturing and safety standards, as well as excellent customer service is the main reason Abeco and its tanks stand the test of time.

Visit https://abecotanks.co.za/ for more info.

