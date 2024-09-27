62-year-old man in court for stealing farmer's phone, terrorising family

Okeleye, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, theft and being armed with a gun. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladejo Balogun told the court that the defendant and others at large conspired to commit the offences on August 21 at about 2 pm. He said the offences were committed at Lagaye village, at Eruwa in Oyo State.

“The defendant stole one Tecno phone valued at ₦23,000 and a wood-cutting machine from one Muritala Hamzat, a farmer.

“He also stole cash of ₦50,000 from the complainant’s brother, Rilwan Hamzat, and terrorised Hamzat and the family while armed with a gun and cutlasses,” Balogun said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 517, 390(9) and 80 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.