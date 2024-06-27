6 men threaten woman chief with dangerous weapons, including red oil container

The defendants are; Olujinmi Oguntoyinbo, 48; Olawumi Oladipo, 46; Musa Atiba, 33; Mariam Abdullahi, 32; Agboola Ayodeji, 29 and Timileyin Fawise, 31. The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, are being tried for alleged conspiracy, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 6 at about 8 pm in the Adeoyo area of Ibadan.

Adewale said that the defendants threatened the life of one Chief Funmilayo Obisesan, while armed with cutlasses, stones and other dangerous weapons, including a red oil container. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 418 and 249 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, Maruff Mudashiru, granted the defendants bail for ₦100,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.