58-year-old man accused of stealing human hair worth ₦2.3 million in Asaba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The accused stole different types and colours of artificial hair worth ₦2.3 million.

58-year-old man accused of stealing human hair worth ₦2.3 million in Asaba [Getty Images]
58-year-old man accused of stealing human hair worth ₦2.3 million in Asaba [Getty Images]

Chigbuifieh is standing trial on a count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police. The Police Prosecutor, Blessing Okafor, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on August 24, at No. 4, Nwanonye St., Asaba, Delta.

She alleged that the defendant stole different types and colours of artificial hair worth ₦2.3 million, which belonged to one Chukwufumnaya Odiachi.

Okafor said that the goods stolen included, a 30 inch of wine red coloured bone-straight wig, valued at ₦598,400; a 28-inch wine red coloured wavy hair, valued at ₦548,400 and a 16-inch gold and brown piano hair valued at ₦200,000.

“Other artificial hairs stolen are: a 112-inch black short bone-straight hair, valued at ₦150,000; a 14-inch black bouncy frontal hair, valued at ₦300,000 and a 10-inch gold coloured short hair, valued at ₦160,000.

“He is also charged with stealing a black short hair valued at ₦250,000,” she said.

According to her, the offence contravene Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1, Laws of Delta State, 2006. The defendant denied the offence.

The Magistrate, Edith Anumodu, granted the defendant bail for ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum. Anumodu held that the sureties must be relatives of the defendant and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She further ordered that both sureties should provide two passport photographs, electricity bills, and valid means of identification to the court’s registrar as part of the bail conditions. Anumodu adjourned the case until September 10 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

