52-year-old man who stole gold necklace worth ₦270k gets bail of ₦500k

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant pleaded not guilty to theft and breach of public peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 7, at the Ota-Efun area, Osogbo.

Jacob said the defendant stole the necklace belonging to one Oladele Sodiq. He said that Idowu also behaved in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 249(d) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2002. The defendant pleaded not guilty to theft and breach of public peace.

The defence counsel, I. Ododo, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms. The Magistrate, M. Olatunji, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦500,000 and one surety in the like sum.

Olatunji said the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and must show evidence of tax payment, attached with an affidavit of means and passports. The magistrate adjourned the case until October 7 for a hearing.

