50-year-old thief gets ₦100k bail after stealing house gate worth ₦100,000

The police charged the defendant with criminal trespass and theft. The prosecuting counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Ikechukwu Okoye, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on June 26.

Okpa alleged that the defendant trespassed on the complainant’s house at Oduduwa Street, Kubwa, Abuja and stole his gate valued at ₦100,000 on the said date.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

