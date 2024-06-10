ADVERTISEMENT
44-year-old man lands in court for armed killing of she-goat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was also charged with possession of dangerous weapons.

44-year-old man lands in court for armed killing of she-goat
44-year-old man lands in court for armed killing of she-goat [Wikimedia Commons]

Saka, whose address was not provided, is charged with possession of dangerous weapons. The Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe did not take the plea of Saka for want of jurisdiction. She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until August 8 for mention. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 1, at about 9 pm, at Ayegun, Oleyo area of Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant while armed with dangerous weapons killed one She-goat, property of one Babatunde Azeez. He said the offence contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004.

