43-year-old man lands in court for raping a minor to death in Kano State

The Kano State Government charged Ibrahim-Abdullahi, who lives in Jaba Quarters, Kano, with culpable homicide and rape. Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until December 9, for a hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 1, at Jaba Panisau Quarters, Kano. He alleged that the victim’s father took the minor to Waraka Chemist, in Panisau Quarters, Kano, owned by the defendant for malaria treatment.