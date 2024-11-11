ADVERTISEMENT
43-year-old man lands in court for raping a minor to death in Kano State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court adjourned the matter until December 9, for a hearing.

The Kano State Government charged Ibrahim-Abdullahi, who lives in Jaba Quarters, Kano, with culpable homicide and rape. Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until December 9, for a hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 1, at Jaba Panisau Quarters, Kano. He alleged that the victim’s father took the minor to Waraka Chemist, in Panisau Quarters, Kano, owned by the defendant for malaria treatment.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant raped the victim to death. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Abba-Sorondinki said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 221 and 283 of the Penal Code.

News Agency Of Nigeria

