41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

Eromosele, a resident of Goni-gora Kaduna, pleaded not guilty to the offence of stealing when the charge was read to him. The prosecutor, Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 10 in Kaduna.

Leo said that the complainant, one Haruna Usman reported the alleged theft of six bags of onions which he intended to convey from Pambegua to Kawo Market in Kaduna.

The prosecutor said that policemen from the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna, where the case was reported, thereafter arrested the defendant. Leo said that the offence allegedly committed contravened Section 217 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

Subsequently, the Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000 with one surety in like sum. Emmanuel said the surety was required to provide the court with proof of three years of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.