ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The six bags of onions was intended to convey from Pambegua to Kawo Market in Kaduna.

41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000
41-year-old driver in court for stealing 6 bags of onions valued at ₦780,000

Recommended articles

Eromosele, a resident of Goni-gora Kaduna, pleaded not guilty to the offence of stealing when the charge was read to him. The prosecutor, Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 10 in Kaduna.

Leo said that the complainant, one Haruna Usman reported the alleged theft of six bags of onions which he intended to convey from Pambegua to Kawo Market in Kaduna.

The prosecutor said that policemen from the Gabasawa Police Station, Kaduna, where the case was reported, thereafter arrested the defendant. Leo said that the offence allegedly committed contravened Section 217 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail for ₦200,000 with one surety in like sum. Emmanuel said the surety was required to provide the court with proof of three years of tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the matter until October 15, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

Court postpones ruling, delaying Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

VP Shettima bags ACMAN Fellowship for leadership in National Economic Council

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

Rivers Police capture fraudster specialising in fake job ads to scam seekers

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

108 senators donate ₦74 million to support Maiduguri flood victims

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Ex-military governor donates ₦120m worth of fertiliser to Borno after massive flood

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

38-year-old man commits suicide over wife’s infidelity

Visually-impaired woman who lost her children 10 months ago finally finds them

Visually-impaired woman who lost her children 10 months ago finally finds them

Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans

Hungry 20-year-old man to spend 6 months in jail for stealing beans worth ₦20k