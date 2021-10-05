4 persons feared killed in Oyo as century-old tree falls to windstorm

Alhaji Akeebu Alarape, Chairman, Saabo Market, Oyo town, told NAN that the tree was about 100 years old.

Alarape said four different sawyers invited to cut the tree did not succeed until a fifth sawyer was able to cut parts of it for rescue operation to begin.

A resident trader in the area, Mrs Kareemot Ejide, 65, said she had known the tree since her childhood days.

According to Mr Akeem Ojo, Head Operations of the Western Nigeria Security Network, “Amotekun’’ in Atiba Local Council Development Area, the tree fell at about 6 p.m.

“A female student of Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, a woman with a baby strapped to her back and a boy she was holding were pulled out from under the tree.

“One person was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital in the area, while motorcycle and mini bus parks under the tree were damaged,’’ Ojo said.

He added that Amotekun’s presence at the scene was to prevent rioting and looting of goods in the market.

Mr Seun Oguntona, Chairman, Sooro Local Council Development Area, Oke-Isiwin, Oyo, confirmed to NAN that those affected were people who took shelter under the tree during a heavy downpour.

He added that those trading under the tree would be relocated.

He urged people in the area to always stay in-door and not to take shelter under trees when it rained.

He debunked the rumour that the tree was fetish, adding that the person that planted the tree died 30 years ago.

Oguntona said that though the man was a “Sango’’ traditional religion faithful, he planted the tree to provide shade for people.