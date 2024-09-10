ADVERTISEMENT
4 men break into house, steal gas cooker, mattress, other goods worth ₦2.6m

The total value of the properties stolen was ₦2.6 million, belonging to the complainant.

The defendants – Lawal, 18, Usman, 25, Senkikami, 25, and Useni, 25 – are facing a four-count charge bordering on housebreaking and stealing before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on September 5, and September 7, at 2:30 am at No. 3, Irona St., Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants broke into the dwelling house of the complainant, one Obebe Michael and stole properties valued at ₦2.6 million. Oriyomi said that the defendants stole electric wire and a distribution board valued at ₦500,000.

“Other properties stolen include a mattress worth ₦80,000, a Gas cooker with cylinder valued at ₦450,000, a Hiace refrigerator valued at ₦900,000 and an Iron bar valued at ₦50,000.

“Also they maliciously damaged the roof ceiling, glass door, net and distribution box with house wire ring valued at ₦1.5 million,” Oriyomi said.

According to him, the total value of the properties stolen was ₦2.6 million, belonging to the complainant. He added that one of the defendants, Useni, had in his possession a 6kg gas cylinder suspected to have been stolen.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 322, 302, 354 and 345 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021. The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

While the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them, their counsel, Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to grant the defendants bail with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, in his ruling, granted the defendants bail for ₦200,000 each with one surety each in like sum. He adjourned the case until October 15 for a hearing.

