3 suspects in Police net for beheading man, wife in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, expressed concern over the unfortunate incident at Itumbuzo.

The confirmation was contained in a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chinaka and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Chinaka said that on Wednesday, October 2, the Police at the Bende Divisional Headquarters received a murder report at 08:30 hours.

She said the police were told that Mr Jacob Udo ‘M’ 78 yrs and Mrs Dorcas Jacob ‘F’ 73 years, were found lifeless in the pool of their blood in their compound.

Chinaka said the couple were natives of Ndiwo, Itumbuzo but lived at Etiti-Ulo in the same Bende LGA where they were murdered.

“Upon receiving this report, the crime scene was visited and corpses were deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“Three suspects were arrested in connection with the heinous crime and are currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Umuahia,” she said.

She said the Commissioner had also appealed to the people of Abia to remain calm and law-abiding.

She said Isa further assured Abia residents that the mystery behind this criminal act would be unravelled to ensure prompt dispensation of justice.

