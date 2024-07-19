RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 security guards get 90 months jail term for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Magistrate sentenced the convicts to 30 months each in the correctional centre without an option of a fine.

The convicts, who reside in the Ikeja area of Lagos, were tried for conspiracy and stealing. They were sentenced for stealing their employer’s inverter batteries, valued at ₦1.5 million.

The Magistrate, O.O. Fagbohun, sentenced the convicts to 30 months each in the correctional centre without an option of a fine. Fagbohun said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, had told the court that the offences were committed on November 11, 2023, at Isaac John Street, G.R.A, Ikeja.

John said that the convicts, who worked for the complainant, Nelson Ogunaja, stole his company’s eight inverter batteries, valued at ₦1.5 million. He said that they were later arrested in their hideout.

The offences, according to him, contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

