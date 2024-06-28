ADVERTISEMENT
3 housemaids steal employer's money and property despite receiving salaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group of black female housemaids [Meta AI]
Idris, 35, Aliyu 17, and Aliyu, 19, whose addresses were not provided, are being charged with conspiracy and stealing. The Prosecutor, Insp Oladejo Balogun told the court that the defendants committed the offence at about 5:30 pm on May 16, at Adenike Olufadewa Street, Alegongo, Ibadan.

Balogun said that the defendants who worked as housemaids, stole money and property belonging to their employer, Comfort Gbadeyanka, after receiving their salaries. He said that the defendants stole ₦560,000 cash, foodstuff worth ₦60,000 and kitchen utensils valued ₦45,000, belonging to Gbadeyanka.

The prosecutor further said that after leaving Gbadeyanka’s house, the defendants were employed as housemaids in another house, belonging to Harrison Akinsulie. He said that while working at the house located at Odo-Ona Elewe, Ibadan, the defendants again stole ₦712,000, a set of wrappers, foodstuff and other valuables.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The Magistrate, Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair granted the defendants bail for ₦500,000 each, with two reliable sureties each in like sum. She adjourned the case until July 9 for a hearing.

