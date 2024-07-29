3 butchers stab 2 neighbours over noise complaints in front of their house

The defendants, of no fixed address, are facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace. The prosecutor, Sgt. Alice Ojo told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 27, at about 7:30 pm at Oke-Iyinmi Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Ojo explained the complainants, Chief Akinyemi Toyin and Bamidele Adesola, had cautioned the defendants against making noise in front of their house leading to an argument.

The prosecutor alleged that during the argument, the defendants who were butchers, assaulted the complainants by beating and stabbing them in the hands with knives resulting in severe injuries. She also alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

She noted that the offences contravened Sections 186 and 181(d) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021. The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable her to study the case file and present her witnesses. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Michael Olaleye, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail. The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Adeosun, granted the defendants ₦200,000 bail each with one surety each in like sum.