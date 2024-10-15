ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

29-year-old man allegedly steals ATM card, withdraws ₦810, 000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was granted bail for ₦100,000 and adjourned the case until October 30.

29-year-old man allegedly steals ATM card, withdraws ₦810, 000
29-year-old man allegedly steals ATM card, withdraws ₦810, 000

Recommended articles

The defendant, of no fixed address, was arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on a charge of stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendant and one other at large, committed the offence on September 23 at about 6:00 pm at Access Bank premises, Bank Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

She alleged that the defendant stole one ATM card belonging to the complainant, Adewunmi Moses, and withdrew the sum of ₦810,000 from his account.

Adesola said that the offence contravened Section 295(1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021. She urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her to study the file and assemble her witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him. The defendant’s counsel, Joy Raphael, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail for ₦100,000 with one surety in like sum. He adjourned the case until October 30 for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Father of nine dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife [Daily Post Nigeria]

Father of 9 dies after drinking insecticide over argument with wife

BANDITS (PMNews)

Village leader suspected to be bandits' informant arrested in Katsina

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

2 policemen sustain gunshot injuries during kidnap rescue operation

1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos

1 injured as jeep rams into commercial bus in Lagos