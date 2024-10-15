29-year-old man allegedly steals ATM card, withdraws ₦810, 000

The defendant, of no fixed address, was arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on a charge of stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Moyosola Adesola, told the court that the defendant and one other at large, committed the offence on September 23 at about 6:00 pm at Access Bank premises, Bank Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

She alleged that the defendant stole one ATM card belonging to the complainant, Adewunmi Moses, and withdrew the sum of ₦810,000 from his account.

Adesola said that the offence contravened Section 295(1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021. She urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her to study the file and assemble her witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him. The defendant’s counsel, Joy Raphael, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.