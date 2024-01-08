ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

28-year-old man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 9-month-old baby

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant unlawfully caused grievous harm to the child by inflicting serious injuries on baby's vagina.

28-year-old man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 9-month-old baby
28-year-old man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 9-month-old baby

Recommended articles

Lagos State government arraigned Adebayo, whose residential address was not provided, on a two-count charge of defilement and causing grievous harm to the baby. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Rahman Oshodi thereafter remanded Adebayo at the correctional facility and adjourned the case till March 25 for hearing. Earlier, the state counsel, Bukola Okeowo told the court that Adebayo committed the offence on March 23, 2023 in the White Sand Area of Ijora, Badiya, Lagos.

Okeowo submitted that the defendant defiled the baby by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her. The prosecutor also said that the defendant unlawfully caused grievous harm to the child by inflicting serious injuries on her vagina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offence contravenes the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015) and is punishable by life imprisonment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NUC dismisses report of fake professors in Nigerian universities

NUC dismisses report of fake professors in Nigerian universities

Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BeFunky-collage (1)aSad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking

Sad story of youth invading cemeteries to steal human bones for smoking [video]

The suspect will be arraigned after investigation is completed [The Nation]

Police arrest man with 13 stolen ATM cards in Adamawa

The policemen allegedly took his body away [PM News]

Lawyer accuses police of killing 32-year-old man on Christmas day

The middle-aged woman was resuscitated and later taken to the hospital for medical attention [Sani Ahmad Usman]

Suicidal woman who jumped into Osun River says fire was burning in her body