28-year-old man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 9-month-old baby

Lagos State government arraigned Adebayo, whose residential address was not provided, on a two-count charge of defilement and causing grievous harm to the baby. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Rahman Oshodi thereafter remanded Adebayo at the correctional facility and adjourned the case till March 25 for hearing. Earlier, the state counsel, Bukola Okeowo told the court that Adebayo committed the offence on March 23, 2023 in the White Sand Area of Ijora, Badiya, Lagos.

Okeowo submitted that the defendant defiled the baby by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her. The prosecutor also said that the defendant unlawfully caused grievous harm to the child by inflicting serious injuries on her vagina.

ADVERTISEMENT