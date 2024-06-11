ADVERTISEMENT
21-year-old denied bail for ₦200k kitchen utensil theft

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man stole other items like window nets, motorcycle spare parts, 50 pieces of yam tubers, electric iron and one DVD player.

The Prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, had told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence sometime in April at Oja-Ife, beside Sam D’ filling station, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel alleged that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit a felony with shop breaking and stealing. He added that the defendant broke into the shop of one Anike Adebayo and stole kitchen utensils namely, 15 pieces of cooking pots; one big iron pot, iron spoons, and stainless plates.

Other alleged stolen items include window nets, motorcycle spare parts, 50 pieces of yam tubers, electric iron and one DVD player, all with a total value of ₦200,000.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant purportedly conducted himself in a manner that led to pandemonium around the area. He expressed that the offences contravened Sections 249(d), 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, Abosede Sarumi, did not grant bail to the defendant but asked for a formal bail consideration application for the defendant.

Subsequently, Sarumi ordered his remand in Ile-Ife Correctional Service and adjourned the case until July 17, for mention.

