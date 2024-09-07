2 staff jailed for stealing 303 bags of baking flour from food company in Ogun

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, were convicted on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing 303 bags of baking flour and unlawful conversation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were convicted without option of any fine despite pleading not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Presiding Magistrate, O. L. Oke, had noted that all evidence presented in court had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts were guilty of the offences as charged.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on September 4, 2017 at about 6 a.m.

She cited De-United Food Company along Idiroko Road in Ota, Ogun as the location.

Rawlings stated that the convicts conspired among themselves to steal the bags of flour valued at ₦3.4 million and belonging to De-United Food Company.

She said the duo, who were staff of the company, had made sales of 303 bags of flour and refused to remit the money to the complainant, De-United Food Company.

The Prosecutor added that Ogwuche and Iseyemi conspired to sell the 303 bags of flour and converted the money to their personal use.

