2 men to serve 10 years in jail for joining secret cult, no fine option

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court sentenced each of the convicts to three years, six months for the first count of conspiracy and seven years in prison for belonging to a secret cult.

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, were convicted on a two-count charge of conspiracy and membership of an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, O.L. Oke, held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants were guilty as charged. Oke also held that pieces of evidence presented by the prosecution were tenable.

He, therefore, sentenced each of the convicts to three years, six months for the first count of conspiracy and seven years in prison for belonging to a secret cult. Oke, who sentenced the duo without the option of a fine, said that the sentence would run concurrently.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 8 at the Mokola axis of Abeokuta.

Rawlings said police operatives on patrol duty had found the defendants, being members of the prohibited Aiye confraternity holding clandestine meetings at night.

“When the cult members noticed the police men were coming in search of them, they all took to their heels, but Toheeb and Gbenga were later apprehended" she said.

She told the court that the offence contravened Sections 45(b) and 34 of the Secret Cults Prohibition and Special Provisions, Laws of Ogun 2016.

