2 Men in court for stealing ₦12 million stone-breaking machines

Peters, 53, and Mustapha, 40, whose addresses were not given, are being charged with conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods. The Prosecutor, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that Peters and Mustapha committed the offence at about 2:00 pm on January 18, 2013.

Akinloye said that Peters stole stone-breaking machines from his employer, ENL Construction Company, Idi-Ayunre, Ibadan. The prosecutor further said that Mustapha received the machines from Peters knowing that it was stolen. He said the offence contravened Section 383, 390(9) and 427 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the laws prescribe a year's jail term for anyone found guilty of stealing and receiving stolen goods. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦5 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.