2 escape death as speeding bus rams into truck in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The two victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said the two victims sustained various degrees of injuries.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the incident, which happened at Ojota, Maryland, Lagos around 4:45 am, was caused by high speed and loss of control. He said that the agency’s Tiger Response Team from the command and control centre, Alausa, Ikeja carried out the rescue operation.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a commercial bus, registration number APP 209XZ had rammed into an articulated vehicle with registration number T4845LA.

“The trapped two victims inside the bus were rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention as they sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Investigations revealed that the accident occurred as a result of the high speed the commercial bus was in, thereby ramming into the slow moving truck from behind,” he said.

He said the incident which caused gridlock along the highway had been cleared and the road reopened for vehicular activities before rush hour traffic.

Oke-Osanyintolu advised motorists to always stick to traffic rules and regulations and drive safely to avoid road traffic crashes that could lead to loss of lives and property.

News Agency Of Nigeria

