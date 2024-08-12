2 businessmen land in Abuja court for allegedly receiving stolen goods

The defendants, Usman Abubakar, 36, of Kabusa Village and Salisu Abdullahi, 58, of Garki Village, Abuja, are facing charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, mischief and dishonesty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Donatus Abbah, told the court that the defendants were arrested based on the information received by the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Ben Igwe.

“The defendants were intercepted and arrested inside a trailer at Apo Pantaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The trailer was loaded with large vandalised electricity cable, armoured cable, electric wire, different vehicle parts and aluminum, all suspected to have been stolen,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 97, 334, 317 and 319 of the Penal Code. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Their Counsel, M.I. Mohammed, applied for bail for his clients, which was granted by Chief Magistrate Musa Jobbo. Jobbo granted them bail for ₦500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.