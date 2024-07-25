ADVERTISEMENT
2 businessmen in court for receiving ₦9.6m worth of stolen soap, gets ₦3m bail

News Agency Of Nigeria

section 329 prescribes six months imprisonment for anyone found guilty of receiving stolen goods.

The police charged Hassan Idi, 35 and Lawal Idris, 42, with receiving stolen property. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp John Iberedem told the court that the defendants and some others at large committed the offence on May 16 in the Illupeju area of Lagos.

He said that the defendants received 750 cartons of classic soap valued at ₦9.6 million from one Chukwuma knowing the same to be stolen.

“They couldn’t give any satisfactory explanation as at how they got the goods which belonged to Classic Soap Industries Nigeria. Limited“, Iberedem said.

The offence, according to him, contravenes the provisions of Sections 329 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 329 prescribes six months imprisonment for anyone found guilty of receiving stolen goods.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted them bail for ₦3 million with two reliable sureties in like sum. Kebeinje ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, with proof of tax payments and verification.

She adjourned the matter until August 13 for a hearing.

